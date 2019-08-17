Encarnacion’s double leads DSL Mets1 over DSL Twins in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Bradly Encarnacion hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Mets1 to a 4-0 win over the DSL Twins on Saturday.

The double came after Ronis Aybar scored on a wild pitch to give the DSL Mets1 the lead earlier in the inning. DSL Mets1 later added another run when Encarnacion scored on a groundout.

Jose Valerio (7-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rafael Feliz (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Yelinson Pena singled three times, also stealing a base for the DSL Twins. DSL Twins was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the DSL Mets1 staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Mets1 improved to 6-2 against DSL Twins this season.