Peguero, Jerez lift DSL Phillies White over DSL Brewers 6-4

, (AP) -- Giuseppe Peguero doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Brewers 6-4 on Saturday. The DSL Phillies White swept the short two-game series with the win.

Albert Jerez singled three times with an RBI and a run for DSL Phillies White.

DSL Brewers cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth after Sebastian Burciaga hit a two-run double.

DSL Phillies White answered in the bottom of the inning when Peguero hit an RBI single, driving in Carlos Rondon.

The DSL Phillies White tacked on another run in the eighth when Edward Barboza scored on a wild pitch.

Michael Guzman (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Brewers starter Rafael Garcia (1-7) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jesus Parra had a pair of hits for the DSL Brewers. Alejandro Marte doubled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, DSL Phillies White improved to 8-2 against DSL Brewers this season.