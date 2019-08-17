Hirabayashi’s single leads GCL Twins to 7-4 win over GCL Red Sox

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jake Hirabayashi hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the GCL Twins to a 7-4 win over the GCL Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Hirabayashi, part of a three-run inning, gave the GCL Twins a 2-1 lead before Alec Craig scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The GCL Twins later added a run in the second and three in the fifth. In the second, Jeferson Morales hit an RBI double, while Francisco Martinez hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Morales doubled and singled, scoring two runs for GCL Twins.

Steve Theetge (3-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while GCL Red Sox starter Aaron Perry (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Red Sox, Dean Miller homered and singled, driving home two runs.