Rivera’s double leads Syracuse to 7-1 win over Norfolk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 7-1 win over the Norfolk Tides in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Tides saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The double by Rivera, part of a three-run inning, gave the Mets a 3-1 lead before Gregor Blanco hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Syracuse right-hander Harol Gonzalez (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dean Kremer (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.