Howard hits walk-off single in 10th, Richmond beats Harrisburg 1-0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Howard hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators 1-0 on Saturday.

Peter Maris scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Richmond starter Caleb Baragar struck out eight and walked two while allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. Garrett Williams (6-8) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aaron Barrett (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Senators were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Flying Squirrels' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.