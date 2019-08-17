Bechtold’s double leads Fort Myers to 3-1 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Andrew Bechtold hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 3-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

The double by Bechtold scored Trey Cabbage, Yeltsin Encarnacion, and Jose Miranda to break a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jupiter saw its comeback attempt come up short after JJ Bleday scored on a groundout to get within two.

Starter Chris Vallimont (3-5) got the win while Jeff Lindgren (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.