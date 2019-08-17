MacIver hits walk-off homer, Asheville beats Charleston 6-5

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Willie MacIver hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 6-5 on Saturday.

The Tourists cut the deficit to 5-4 when Daniel Montano hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

MacIver homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Reagan Todd (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dalton Lehnen (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oswald Peraza homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the RiverDogs. Frederick Cuevas doubled and singled twice.

Asheville improved to 12-6 against Charleston this season.