Gonzalez’s single leads Oaxaca to 9-6 win over Leon

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 9-6 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The single by Gonzalez came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Alex Valdez drew a bases-loaded walk and Gonzalez scored on a groundout.

Erick Casillas (6-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zack Segovia (3-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.