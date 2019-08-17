Garcia hits walk-off homer, Memphis beats Iowa 8-6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off two-run homer, as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Iowa Cubs 8-6 on Saturday.

The Redbirds tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Justin Williams hit an RBI single, bringing home Ramon Urias as part of a three-run inning.

The Redbirds had three relievers combine to throw three scoreless innings in the victory. Kodi Whitley (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alex Wilson (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jim Adduci homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Cubs.