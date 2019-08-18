Creal’s run leads AZL Reds to 8-1 win over AZL White Sox

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Ashton Creal scored on a passed ball in the first inning, leading the AZL Reds to an 8-1 win over the AZL White Sox on Sunday.

Creal scored on the play to give the AZL Reds a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a single by Jose Acosta and then went to third on a single by Acosta.

AZL Reds later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run second, when Rafael Franco scored on a groundout to help finish off the blowout.

Starter Miguel Lar (3-3) got the win while Justin Friedman (3-4) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.

Despite the loss, AZL White Sox is 3-1 against AZL Reds this season.