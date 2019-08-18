Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. AP Photo

Phil Mickelson had a wild Sunday, and that was before he showed up for the BMW Championship.

Mickelson said on Twitter that lightning struck the hotel where he was staying, leading to an evacuation. One problem: He was staying on the top floor, his clubs were in his room and his tee time at Medinah was approaching.

Mickelson eventually got to the course in time to change shoes in the parking lot, but not after a tweet saying that his clubs served as a fire retardant. He headed to the range to warm up, pausing only to answer the phone when his wife called to check on him.

He told her at one point, "I tweeted it."

Storms have caused the final round to be pushed back and started from both tees.