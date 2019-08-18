Lowe’s double leads Charlotte to 5-2 win over St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 5-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday. The Stone Crabs swept the three-game series with the win.

The double by Lowe, part of a four-run inning, gave the Stone Crabs a 3-2 lead before Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

St. Lucie went up 2-0 after Hansel Moreno and Carlos Cortes hit RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings. Charlotte answered in the bottom of the inning when Niko Hulsizer hit an RBI single, driving in Lowe.

Jack Labosky (3-6) got the win in relief while Marcel Renteria (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Charlotte improved to 12-3 against St. Lucie this season.