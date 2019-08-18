Gonzalez, Campana spur Monterrey to 5-4 win over Tijuana

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Tony Campana had three hits and scored two runs, and Edgar Gonzalez allowed just five hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Toros de Tijuana 5-4 on Sunday. The Sultanes swept the three-game series with the win.

Gonzalez (13-4) allowed three runs while striking out four to get the win.

Monterrey went up 5-0 in the second after Felix Perez hit a two-run double as part of a four-run inning.

After Tijuana scored three runs in the sixth, the Toros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Maxwell Leon hit an RBI single, scoring Javier Salazar.

Carlos Hernandez (6-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits while walking one in the Mexican League game.

Monterrey improved to 6-3 against Tijuana this season.