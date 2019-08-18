Combs’ single leads San Jose to 4-0 win over Inland Empire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Dalton Combs hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 4-0 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday.

The single by Combs scored Sandro Fabian and Diego Rincones to break a scoreless tie.

The Giants extended their lead in the seventh when Fabian hit a two-run double.

San Jose starter Aaron Phillips (8-7) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over nine scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cooper Criswell (4-7) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The 66ers were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.