Sports
Landry’s homer leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 6-5 win over AZL Rangers
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Meaux Landry hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 6-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Monday.
The home run by Landry scored Devin Mann and Julio Carrion to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-1 lead.
Trailing 5-2, the AZL Rangers tied the game with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Angel Aponte that scored Leuri Mejia.
The AZL Dodgers Lasorda took the lead for good in the ninth when Josh McLain scored on an error.
Gabe Benavides (3-1) got the win in relief while Glen Richardson (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Rangers, Keithron Moss singled twice, also stealing two bases. Heriberto Hernandez reached base four times.
Comments