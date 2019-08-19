Cubs option INF Bote to Triple-A Iowa

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, slides into home on the hit by Albert Almora Jr. as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, looks to throw the ball to second during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

The Chicago Cubs have optioned infielder David Bote to Triple-A Iowa.

Bote hasn't played very much in August, batting .400 (8 for 20) in 14 games. He also committed a costly error while playing shortstop in the ninth inning of Thursday night's 7-5 loss at Philadelphia.

The Cubs announced the move on Monday's off day. They will announce a corresponding move before Tuesday night's series opener against San Francisco.

The 26-year-old Bote made his major league debut last year, batting .239 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 74 games. He agreed to a $15 million, five-year contract with Chicago in April, covering 2020-24.