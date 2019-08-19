Sports
Hudson, Cards have combined no-hitter through 7 vs Brewers
Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals are working on a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hudson was pulled with two outs in the seventh Monday night after throwing 111 pitches. He struck out seven and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames.
Giovanny Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning. The Cardinals lead 3-0 in a matchup of NL Central contenders.
Milwaukee's best chance for a hit came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.
The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.
