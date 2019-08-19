Perez, Palmeiro lift Bowie over Binghamton 11-4

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Carlos Perez homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Bowie Baysox beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 11-4 on Monday.

Preston Palmeiro homered and singled with two RBIs for Bowie.

Down 2-0, the Baysox took the lead for good with seven runs in the third inning. The Baysox sent 10 men to the plate as Palmeiro hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

The Baysox later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Bowie starter Michael Baumann (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter David Peterson (3-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.