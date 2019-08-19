Flaherty, Haase lead Columbus to 5-4 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Flaherty hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Eric Haase homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Columbus Clippers topped the Louisville Bats 5-4 on Monday.

Josh D. Smith (8-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Sal Romano (4-8) took the loss in the International League game.

The Bats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Bats, Rob Refsnyder doubled and singled twice. Christian Colon homered and singled, driving in two runs.