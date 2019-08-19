Whalen hits walk-off single, Peoria beats Wisconsin 5-4

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 on Monday.

Edwin Figuera scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Whalen.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Thomas Dillard hit an RBI single, scoring Yeison Coca.

Freddy Pacheco (1-3) got the win in relief while Adam Hill (6-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.