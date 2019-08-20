Espinal, Patino lift AZL D-backs over AZL Athletics Green 9-5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jeferson Espinal singled twice, driving home two runs as the AZL D-backs defeated the AZL Athletics Green 9-5 on Tuesday.

Wilderd Patino singled twice with two RBIs for AZL D-backs.

Up 2-0 in the second, AZL D-backs added to its lead when Patino hit a two-run single.

Trailing 6-2, the AZL Athletics Green cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including a single by Matthew Koehler that scored Geykler Davila.

The AZL D-backs later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Angelo Altavilla hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Sergio Gutierrez to secure the victory.

Jesus Munoz (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Dennis Herrera (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Brayan Buelvas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Athletics Green. Koehler homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.