Lewis leads Winston-Salem to 5-2 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Zach Lewis allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Lynchburg Hillcats in a 5-2 win on Tuesday.

Lewis (6-6) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Lynchburg started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Gavin Collins advanced to second on a ground out by Connor Smith, went to third on a ground out by Smith, and then scored on a ground out by Jonathan Laureano.

Winston-Salem answered in the next half-inning, taking the lead for good when Evan Skoug scored on a sacrifice fly and Tate Blackman scored on an error.

The Dash later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Blackman scored on a groundout, while Skoug and Tyler Frost both drove in a run in the sixth.

Juan Mota (2-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked four.