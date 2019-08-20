Hill’s sac fly leads Wilmington to 6-5 win over Salem

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Tyler Hill drove in Ricky Aracena with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 6-5 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Hill, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Rocks a 4-3 lead before Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Salem scored on a single by Devlin Granberg that brought home Victor Acosta. In the following at-bat, Kole Cottam hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jerry Downs to cut the Wilmington lead to 6-5.

Andrew Beckwith (3-0) got the win in relief while Rio Gomez (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Red Sox, Garrett Benge homered and singled. Keith Curcio homered and singled, scoring two runs.