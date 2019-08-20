Corpus Christi beats Arkansas 4-3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Stephen Wrenn scored on an error, Colton Shaver scored on an error and Ronnie Dawson scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday.

The play capped a four-run inning and gave the Hooks a 4-2 lead after Jonathan Arauz scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Arkansas cut into the deficit on a single by Kyle Lewis that scored Evan White.

Corpus Christi right-hander Brett Conine (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Sanchez (8-10) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and four hits over four innings.