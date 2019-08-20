Stovall, Stobbe lead the way for Lakewood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Hunter Stovall homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Lexington Legends 9-1 on Tuesday.

Cole Stobbe homered and doubled with two runs for Lakewood.

Lakewood went up 4-0 in the fifth after Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run double.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the inning when Chase Vallot hit an RBI single, scoring Reed Rohlman to cut the deficit to three.

The BlueClaws later added two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Lakewood left-hander Erik Miller (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yohanse Morel (2-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Legends, Rohlman had a pair of hits.