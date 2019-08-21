Serrano, Burruel lead the way for Saltillo

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricardo Serrano doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Toros de Tijuana 11-4 on Tuesday.

Sergio Burruel homered and singled with two RBIs for Saltillo.

Up 1-0 in the second, Saltillo extended its lead when Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run double.

After Saltillo added two runs in the fourth, the Toros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Leandro Castro hit an RBI double and Ricky Alvarez scored on a wild pitch and Castro scored on an error.

The Saraperos later added two runs in the fifth and four in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Saltillo left-hander Felix Doubront (7-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Terance Marin (6-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over three innings.

Alvarez doubled twice and singled for the Toros.