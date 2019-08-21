Ramirez’s double leads Midland to 4-0 win over NW Arkansas

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Tyler Ramirez hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday.

The double by Ramirez scored Nate Mondou, Chase Calabuig, and Mikey White to give the RockHounds a 3-0 lead.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double, driving in White.

Midland starter Grant Holmes (6-4) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gerson Garabito (6-10) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Naturals, Kevin Merrell was a home run short of the cycle. NW Arkansas was held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Midland staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.

Midland improved to 7-3 against NW Arkansas this season.