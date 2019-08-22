Carranza’s single leads Missoula to 3-1 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Tristen Carranza hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 3-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday.

The single by Carranza capped a three-run inning and gave the Osprey a 3-1 lead after Cam Coursey hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Idaho Falls broke a scoreless tie on a single by Kember Nacero that scored Tyler James.

Denson Hull (1-2) got the win in relief while Brad Bonnenfant (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.