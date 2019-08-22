Santos’ single leads Tabasco to 7-6 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Roel Santos hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 7-6 win over the Bravos de Leon on Wednesday.

Aaron Colmenares scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice hit by Gerardo Garcia and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Antonio Guzman (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Manny Acosta (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Matt Clark homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Bravos. Jose Cardona singled four times.