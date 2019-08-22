Eastern Conference-leader Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC face off

Atlanta United FC (14-9-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (9-11-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on Eastern Conference-leader Atlanta United FC.

Orlando City SC is 5-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC ranks sixth in the league giving up only 35 goals.

Atlanta United FC is 7-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta United FC ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 126 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game. Atlanta United FC is also fourth in MLS play with 45 goals.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruan leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Josef Martinez has 21 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Justin Meram has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Cristian Higuita (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Franco Escobar (injured), Eric Remedi (injured), Brandon Vazquez (injured), Brek Shea (injured).