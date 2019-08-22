Lexington beats Lakewood 1-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Chase Vallot touched home with the decisive run in the third inning, as the Lexington Legends beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 1-0 on Thursday.

Vallot scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by John Rave and then went to third on an out.

Lexington starter Carlos Hernandez (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Francisco Morales (1-7) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up one run and two hits over five innings.

The BlueClaws were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Legends' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.