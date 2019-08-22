Banks, Gonzalez spur Birmingham to 6-0 win over Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Gonzalez had four hits and scored two runs, and Tanner Banks allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Birmingham Barons topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-0 on Thursday.

Banks (3-7) struck out four to pick up the win.

Birmingham scored one run in the third on an RBI single by Gavin Sheets. The Barons scored again in the fifth inning, when they put up five runs, including a wild pitch and a double that scored Blake Rutherford and Damek Tomscha.

Trevor Rogers (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 24th time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.