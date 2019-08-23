Meza helps to shut out Quintana Roo, Oaxaca wins 2-0

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Andres Ivan Meza and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Meza (8-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing five hits over five scoreless innings. Santiago Gutierrez (2-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Oaxaca scored its runs when Alex Valdez hit a solo home run in the second inning and Iker Franco drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

Valdez homered and doubled in the win.

The Tigres were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Oaxaca improved to 8-3 against Quintana Roo this season.