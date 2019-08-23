Gray hits walk-off double, Elizabethton beats Danville 6-5

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Gray had a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Danville Braves 6-5 on Friday.

The Braves took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth when Victor De Hoyos hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.

Gray was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Benjamin Dum (4-2) got the win in relief while Justin Yeager (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Willie Carter homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Braves. Jose Palma tripled and singled twice.