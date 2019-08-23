Sanchez’s single leads Harrisburg to 2-1 win over Erie

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Adrian Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Harrisburg Senators a 2-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

Andrew Stevenson scored on the play after he reached base on a forceout and stole second.

The single by Sanchez scored Stevenson to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the first, Erie took the lead on a double by Josh Lester that scored Derek Hill. Harrisburg answered in the fourth inning when Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Garcia.

Sanchez doubled and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Jordan Mills (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Erie starter Tarik Skubal (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.