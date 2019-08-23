Rodriguez’s run leads Mahoning Valley to 5-4 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Mahoning Valley Scrappers secure a 5-4 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday.

The error capped a four-run inning and gave the Scrappers a 5-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, Mahoning Valley tied the game when Rodriguez hit an RBI triple.

After Mahoning Valley put up one run in the third inning, Williamsport went up 4-1 when Herbert Iser scored on an error in the seventh inning.

Jose Oca (3-0) got the win in relief while Alejandro Made (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.