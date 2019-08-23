Spanberger hits walk-off single in 11th, New Hampshire beats Binghamton 1-0

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 1-0 on Friday.

Cullen Large scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

New Hampshire starter Thomas Hatch struck out four while allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. Vinny Nittoli (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Blake Taylor (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Rumble Ponies were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.