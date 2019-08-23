Gamache’s double leads Midland to 7-5 win over Springfield

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Dan Gamache hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 7-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.

The double by Gamache started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Juan Yepez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lars Nootbaar.

The RockHounds later added two runs in the third and one in the eighth. In the third, Jonah Heim hit a solo home run, while Chase Calabuig hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yepez hit a solo home run and Johan Mieses hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Midland lead to 7-5.

Taylor Motter singled three times for Midland.

Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (7-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Johan Oviedo (6-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and two hits while only recording a single out.

Mieses homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Cardinals. Chris Chinea singled three times.