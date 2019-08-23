Duran, Lewis carry Pensacola to 3-2 win over Jackson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Royce Lewis doubled three times, and Jhoan Duran struck out 11 hitters over eight innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Jackson Generals 3-2 on Friday.

Duran (3-3) allowed two hits while walking one to get the win.

Pensacola went up 3-0 in the seventh after LaMonte Wade and Lewis hit RBI doubles.

In the top of the ninth, Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Grotjohn hit a two-run double to get within one.

Bo Takahashi (8-7) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The six extra-base hits for Pensacola included a season-high six doubles.

Pensacola improved to 4-2 against Jackson this season.