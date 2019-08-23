Wilkerson leads San Antonio to 4-2 win over Okla. City

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Aaron Wilkerson threw five scoreless innings, leading the San Antonio Missions over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 4-2 win on Friday.

Wilkerson (8-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing two hits.

San Antonio went up 3-0 in the third after Tyler Austin hit a two-run home run.

After San Antonio added a run in the sixth on a single by Troy Stokes, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jose Lobaton hit a sacrifice fly and Zach Reks scored on a passed ball.

Daniel Corcino (8-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.