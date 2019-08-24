Manaea leads Las Vegas to 3-0 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Sean Manaea struck out 12 hitters over seven innings, leading the Las Vegas Aviators over the Tacoma Rainiers in a 3-0 win on Friday.

Manaea (3-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Las Vegas scored its runs when Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Mark Payton hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Andrew Moore (0-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Rainiers were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Aviators' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.