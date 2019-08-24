Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban engaged

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, P. K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils, left, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vonn and P.K. Subban say they’re engaged. Vonn, a three-time Olympic champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media on Saturday, Aug 24. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they're engaged.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL's New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.

Vonn sent out a photo of the happy couple via Twitter on Saturday, writing: "Here's our mature engagement pic lol. How cute is he?!"