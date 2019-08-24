Leverkusen sparkles in Bundesliga; Union claims 1st point

Mainz' Karim Onisiwo, left, and Gladbach's Denis Zakaria, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Torsten Silz

Bayer Leverkusen's fine start to the season continued with a 3-1 Rhine derby win at Fortuna Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leverkusen, which opened its league campaign with a 3-2 victory over Paderborn last weekend, produced a spectacle of attacking football with three first-half goals. Alfredo Morales' late strike was too little for the home side.

Promoted Union Berlin claimed its first Bundesliga point with a 1-1 draw at Augsburg despite having Keven Schlotterbeck sent off late for a bad challenge. Sebastian Andersson had just scored the cult club's first goal in the league.

Hoffenheim defeated 10-man Werder Bremen 3-2 to give new coach Alfred Schreuder his first Bundesliga win, and Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Marco Rose also enjoyed his first league victory thanks to quick-fire late goals from Breel Embolo and Alassane Plea in a 3-1 win at Mainz.

Freiburg won 3-1 at promoted Paderborn.

Bayern Munich plays at Schalke later.