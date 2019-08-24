Guardo leads DSL Rangers2 over DSL Phillies White in a 10-7 slugfest

, (AP) -- Jose Guardo had three hits and four RBI as the DSL Rangers2 defeated the DSL Phillies White 10-7 on Saturday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the DSL Rangers2.

DSL Rangers2 started the scoring with a big third inning, when it scored six runs, including an RBI double by Guardo.

After DSL Phillies White scored two runs in the third, the DSL Phillies White cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Raulyn Blanc hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The DSL Rangers2 later added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Guardo hit an RBI double, while Frankely Hurtado scored on a wild pitch and Luis Zambrano scored on a groundout in the sixth.

Starter Rafmar Medina (1-3) got the win while Joel Valdez (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.