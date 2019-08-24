Munoz helps to shut out DSL Marlins, DSL Red Sox1 wins 8-0

, (AP) -- Nixson Munoz and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Marlins 8-0 on Saturday.

Munoz (5-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win. Yoilan Quinonez (6-4) went two innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out two in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Red Sox1 started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a single by Nelfy Abreu that scored Albert Feliz.

The DSL Red Sox1 later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Darel Belen doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

The DSL Marlins were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the DSL Red Sox1's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.