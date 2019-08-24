Rivera’s homer leads DSL Mets2 to 5-3 win over DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Jose Rivera hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the DSL Mets2 to a 5-3 win over the DSL Tigers1 on Saturday.

The home run by Rivera gave the DSL Mets2 a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 4-1, the DSL Tigers1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI double, scoring Geury Estevez.

The DSL Mets2 tacked on another run in the eighth when Kevin Torres scored when a runner was thrown out.

DSL Mets2 starter Alan Ramirez (2-4) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Darwyn Zambrano (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs and three hits over four innings.