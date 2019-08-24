Rodriguez, Miller lead GCL Red Sox to 10-3 win over GCL Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Dean Miller hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Jorge Rodriguez allowed just two hits over five innings as the GCL Red Sox topped the GCL Twins 10-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Miller started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the GCL Red Sox a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, GCL Red Sox scored on three more plays, including two-run singles by Ceddanne Rafaela and Angel Maita.

J. Rodriguez (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.

Miguel Rodriguez (2-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked two.