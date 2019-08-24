Granberg scores winning run in 12th, Salem beats Myrtle Beach 6-5 in walk-off finish

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the 12th inning, as the Salem Red Sox topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 on Friday. With the loss, the Pelicans snapped a five-game winning streak.

Granberg scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a ground out by Kole Cottam and then went to third on an error.

The Pelicans took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 12th when Kevonte Mitchell drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Miguel Amaya.

Joan Martinez (4-4) got the win in relief while Ryan Lawlor (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Pelicans, Amaya homered and singled, scoring three runs.