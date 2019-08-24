Alastre carries Hagerstown to 5-1 win over Delmarva

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Tomas Alastre tossed a two-hit complete game, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Alastre (5-12) allowed one run while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Hagerstown started the scoring in the second inning when Jacob Rhinesmith hit a solo home run and Armond Upshaw hit an RBI single.

The Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Toby Welk hit an RBI single, bringing home Johnny Rizer.

The Suns later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Israel Pineda hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Phil Caulfield to secure the victory.

Grayson Rodriguez (9-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 13-7 against Hagerstown this season.