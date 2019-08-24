Lamas hits two homers as Puebla tops Tabasco 15-8

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Antonio Lamas hit two of the Puebla Pericos' five home runs in a 15-8 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Saturday.

Nick Torres, Danny Ortiz and Jesus Arredondo also homered for the Pericos.

Lamas hit a solo shot in the third inning off Marco Carrillo and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Tomas Solis.

Puebla starter Scott Harkin (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing six runs over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Carrillo (3-12) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Hector Tellez homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Olmecas.